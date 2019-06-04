× Two Ponca City men indicted for armed robbery in attempt to steal opioids

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two Ponca City men have been indicted by a federal grand jury with two counts in connection with an armed robbery at a drug store back in 2018.

Tanner Blake Jensen, 28, and Rodney Tyrone Fahs, 26, robbed the Yale Drug Store in Yale, Oklahoma for opioids on December 26, 2018.

According to court records, Jensen entered the Yale Drug Store where he brandished a firearm at a customer and two employees during the robbery.

Both Jensen and Fahs are alleged to have been involved in stealing opioids, which are controlled substances, from the drug store.

If found guilty of Count 1 (unlawfully interfering with commerce by robbery under the Hobbs Act), each defendant faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release.

If found guilty on Count 2 (brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence), each defendant faces no less than seven years and up to life in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to five years of supervised release.