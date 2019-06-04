UCLA Gets Game-Winner in Final At-Bat to Beat OU and Win WCWS Title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UCLA's Kinsley Washington lined a single to left field with two outs in the bottom of the 7th inning to bring home pinch runner Jacqui Prober with the winning run and give the Bruins a 5-4 win over Oklahoma to win the Women's College World Series finals two games to none and their 12th NCAA championship.

Oklahoma never led in the game, but rallied twice to tie it, including a dramatic, clutch solo home run by senior Shay Knighten with two outs in the top of the seventh inning to tie it 4-4.

The Sooners fell behind by two runs twice, and the first time they tied it came in the fourth inning, when Lynnsie Elam doubled to left field to score Raegan Rogers to make it 3-3.

Earlier in the inning, Fale Aviu had singled to score Nicole Mendes to cut the Bruins' lead to 3-1.

UCLA homered on their first two at-bats of the game, with Bubba Nickles leading off the game with a home run, and Briana Perez following with a homer to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead.

The Sooners' offense got going in the third inning when Sydney Romero hit a solo home run to cut the UCLA lead to 2-1.

The Bruins added to the lead in the third inning on a solo home run by Aaliyah Jordan to make it 3-1.

After the Sooners had tied it, UCLA got another solo home run in the fifth inning by Brianna Tautalafua to break a 3-3 tie and go up 4-3.

OU pitcher Giselle Juarez took the loss, giving up 10 hits, striking out seven and walking three.

Rachel Garcia got the win in the circle for the Bruins, giving up eight hits, striking out four and walking three.

Oklahoma's season comes to an end at 57-6, with their fourth straight appearance in the Women's College World Series.

OU's senior class finished their careers with two national championships and two more finishes in the top three in the nation.

The title is UCLA's 12th NCAA national title in softball, 13th counting one in the AIAW, and their first since 2010.