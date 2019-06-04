× VP Pence surveys flooding damage, vows to rebuild

TULSA, Okla. (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence is pledging to rebuild parts of Oklahoma damaged by severe flooding.

Pence and second lady Karen Pence arrived in Tulsa on Tuesday and visited a food bank before touring neighborhoods where residents and volunteers were cleaning up after the swollen Arkansas River left its banks.

The damage extends downstream into Arkansas following heavy spring rains.

President Donald Trump declared a major disaster in Oklahoma, where officials say severe weather has killed six people.