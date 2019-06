YUKON, Okla. – Yukon police are searching for a man accused of stealing merchandise using two children.

On May 30, a man allegedly stole merchandise and hid it using a baby in a baby carrier and a toddler in the cart.

The cart with the stolen merchandise was pushed out of the store.

City officials say it appears a woman was acting as a lookout.

If you have any information, call Yukon police at (405)350-5505.