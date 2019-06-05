× 11-year-old boy found delinquent, equivalent of guilty, for stepmother’s 2018 murder

CLEVELAND, OH (WEWS) — An 11-year-old boy accused of shooting his stepmother multiple times last September has been found delinquent for her death.

Delinquent is the juvenile court equivalent to guilty. Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court officials said the now 11-year-old boy was found delinquent of an unclassified murder charge that came with one and three-year gun specifications.

According to authorities, Shavonne Willis, 36, was shot multiple times in the 3200 block of East 121st Street on Sept. 26. When police arrived, the boy, then 10 years old, was found at the scene with no injuries. He was originally considered a victim in the case, according to police.

In addition to the gunshot wounds, Willis also had a broken arm, authorities said.

Officers administered first aid to the woman until an ambulance arrived and she was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The boy’s father later brought him to meet with police detectives, and the boy was taken into custody.

The 11-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced on June 21.