3 Oklahoma City airports receive infrastructure grants from Federal Aviation Administration

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $840 million in airport infrastructure grants, with nearly $10 million going to three different airports in Oklahoma City.

The more than $800 million in infrastructure grants is the first allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

“This significant investment in airport improvements at these Oklahoma City airports will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The grants for Oklahoma City airports include:

Will Rogers World Airport $9,311,372 Acquire snow removal equipment and surface rehabilitation

Wiley Post Airport $653,000 Reconstruct taxiway lighting, rehabilitate taxiway

Clarence E. Page Municipal $29,700 Conduct Study



According to the FAA, a total of 432 grants in 47 states will fund infrastructure projects at 381 airports around the country.