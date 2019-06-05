Airbnb hosts opening homes to displaced neighbors, relief workers

TULSA, Okla. – As families across Oklahoma work to clean up after severe storms damaged their homes, a national service is opening doors to those in need.

Airbnb announced that it has activated its ‘Open House Program’ for displaced residents and relief workers in Oklahoma.

Hosts in the region who are willing and able are offering displaced neighbors and relief workers a place to stay for free.

The program will remain in effect until June 25.

For more information, visit Airbnb’s website.