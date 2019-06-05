Americana Fest bringing the love of music to Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY – Summer is here, and that means that a fun festival is coming back to Bricktown.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, families can enjoy the American Banjo Museum’s fourth annual Americana Fest.

Americana Fest features great music from the Byron Berline Band, All Stars Youth Banjo Band and Steelwind, kid’s activities with arts and crafts, and door prizes.

“We’re very excited about this year’s Americana Fest event,” said Johnny Baier, executive director, American Banjo Museum. “With an amazing musical line-up, fun things for the kids to do, and the Jim Henson – Life and Legacy exhibit with Kermit the Frog – Americana Fest promises to be a great time for all!”

Tickets for Americana Fest, which include museum admission, shows and refreshments, are $10 for adults, children 15 and younger are free with a paid adult.