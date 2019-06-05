Blaine Co. men accused of stealing nearly 30 guns from Watonga home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLAINE CO., Okla. - Authorities are making arrests connected to a crime spree that's been going for months this year that resulted in nearly 30 guns stolen from one home.

Several guns disappeared from a Watonga man's home in January. After that, his home was broken into three more times. In all, thieves made away with 28 of his weapons.

"All of them are rifles," said Blaine County Undersheriff David Robertson. "They`re going to be older hunting rifles, shotguns, muzzleloaders."

It wasn't until the end of May when deputies caught three men they believe are involved, Tyler Risenhoover, William Newsom, and Tyson Farrow allegedly drunk and doing drugs on the side of a rural road. In the trunk of their car, deputies found six of the stolen rifles wrapped in a blanket.

Not long after that, deputies got a call that more rifles were found abandoned in a ditch.

"We believe that the suspects got a little nervous and they didn't want to get caught with the weapons so they just got rid of them," Robertson said.

Fourteen of the victim's rifles have been recovered, along with two others that haven't yet been reported stolen. At least one weapon found has also linked suspects to a robbery and shootings in Weatherford. Robertson said he anticipates several more arrests in connection with this case.

But there are still 14 weapons unaccounted for, with an estimated value of up to $30,000.

"He said some of these are fairly old, passed down from his grandfather," Robertson said. "He said they're actually irreplaceable and so far we have yet to find those."

The undersheriff said there's a good chance the weapons still missing have already been sold off.

"Unless law enforcement comes in contact with somebody, or runs the serial numbers," Robertson said, "I don't see us recovering them anytime soon."