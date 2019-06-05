Boil Order does not affect City of Tuttle water customers, officials say

TUTTLE, Okla. – City of Tuttle water customers are not affected by a recent Boil Order issued by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, city officials say.

On May 30, the DEQ issued a Boil Order for the Apex Fitness water system in Tuttle. The order was issued due to E. coli in the drinking water.

City officials say City of Tuttle water customers are not affected by the Boil Order, and that the private water well system is not associated with the water system operated and maintained by the City of Tuttle.

Those under the Apex Fitness water system in Tuttle should bring their water to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute, use bottled water or water from another acceptable source for consumption, food preparation, dishwashing or brushing teeth.

DEQ officials will let those affected know when the water is considered safe for consumption.