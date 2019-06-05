Chase suspect still on the run, police say

June 5, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – A traffic stop in southwest Oklahoma City turned into a chase overnight, officials say.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, police pulled over a driver for speeding, but the driver took off.

Officials say the driver sped through several neighborhoods, and at one point, hit a parked car.

The chase ended near SW 38th and Villa when the driver crashed through a fence and into a backyard.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot and is still at large.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Authorities have not released any other details.

