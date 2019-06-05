EPA awards Oklahoma City $300,000 grant to clean up under-used properties

OKLAHOMA CITY – City leaders have accepted a $300,000 grant to support environmental cleanup efforts regarding under-used properties.

“Oklahoma City has used Brownfields Assessment Grants since 2006 in more than 100 public and private redevelopment projects,” said Ward 3 Councilman Larry McAtee. “We look forward to focusing these funds on future redevelopments in the Core to Shore area.”

Brownfields are under-used properties that can be redeveloped with proper assessment and cleanup of environmental contamination.

Officials say the money will be invested in the Core to Shore area between central Oklahoma City and Oklahoma River. A third of the funds will be used for petroleum assessments, while the rest will be used for other hazardous substances.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s grant brought the total EPA brownfields grant investment in Oklahoma City to more than $10 million. It helped spark nearly $1 billion in public and private development.