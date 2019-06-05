FBI looking for “Sweatpant Bandit” accused of robbing five Oklahoma City metro banks

OKLAHOMA CITY – The FBI is searching for a suspect accused of robbing five banks in the Oklahoma City metro since December of last year.

Officials say they believe the suspect is a female and is known as the “Sweatpant Bandit.”

The suspect is believed to be responsible for the following bank robberies:

December 12, 2018 – MidFirst Bank at 5801 Northwest 39th Expressway, Warr Acres, Oklahoma.

January 15, 2019 – MidFirst Bank at 3232 South Broadway, Edmond, Oklahoma.

February 28, 2019 – MidFirst Bank at 3232 South Broadway, Edmond, Oklahoma.

April 9, 2019 – IBC Bank at 4902 North Western Avenue, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

May 14, 2019 – Bank of Oklahoma at 10912 North Rockwell Avenue, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

FBI officials say during each robbery, the suspect entered the bank, approached a teller and presented a demand note. The suspect then left each location after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian female, believed to be 30 to 40 years old. She is 5’3” to 5’6” tall with a thin build at approximately 110 pounds.

According to the FBI, the suspect has consistently dressed in athletic attire during each incident to include a long-sleeved sweatshirt. The suspect was seen carrying a blue-and-white bag with a floral print.

MidFirst Bank is offering a reward of up to a $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this individual.

If you have any information, call the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office at (405) 290-7770. You can also submit a tip anonymously online here.