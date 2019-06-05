FBI searching for ‘Sweatpant Bandit’ accused of robbing 4 metro banks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – The FBI needs the public’s help identifying a serial bank robber who’s gained herself the nickname the 'Sweatpant Bandit.'

"She enters the bank, and it's a verbal demand,” said Andrea Anderson, Public Affairs Specialist for the FBI Oklahoma City. “Very aggressive. She's left each bank with an undisclosed amount.”

So far, the 'Sweatpant Bandit' has robbed four Oklahoma City metro banks, hitting one of them twice. She’s committed one robbery a month from December to May but skipped March.

“One of the things that we would ask folks to be on the lookout is that she does show up in very heavy sweatpant attire, full length sweatpants from head to toe, a hoodie over her head, dark sunglasses,” Anderson said.

She’s described as a 5’3 to 5’6 white female, weighs about 110 lbs, is in her late 30s to mid 40s and sometimes carrying a floral print bag.

With temperatures warming up, FBI officials said her choice in clothing should be an immediate red flag to bank employees.

“Bank robbery number 5, we're hoping that folks kind of see these red flags,” Anderson said.

If you think you know the woman in the photos or have information that could lead to an arrest, call the FBI at 405-290-7770.