Flooding cleanup continues for northeast Oklahoma communities

TULSA, Okla. – Communities in northeast Oklahoma are continuing to clean up from flooding that has wreaked havoc across the state.

Some residents in the Meadow Valley neighborhood in Sand Springs say they’re still needing help.

Jennifer Green, who lives in the neighborhood, says all of the housing editions have been doing their own cleanup.

Green says they’ve called places for help, but haven’t had any.

FOX 23 also made phone calls to several organizations and say they were redirected to other organizations, but because flooding has affected so many, there are waitlists in place.

“I used all my, basically, most of my social security check that was for my bills to pay for a hotel room for a week,” Green said.

President Donald Trump declared a major disaster in three Oklahoma counties; Tulsa, Wagoner and Muskogee.

The designation gives those counties access to more federal resources.

You can call FEMA at 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) to learn more about the federal resources that might be available to you.

According to Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, you can access volunteer opportunities by calling 211.