Friends honoring Oklahoma girl with bake sale

NEWCASTLE, Okla. – A man who survived cancer is now hoping to help children battling the life-threatening disease through a few sweet treats.

Baking Memories 4 Kids was established in 2012 by Frank Squeo as a way to give kids fighting cancer a chance to enjoy fun-filled trips to theme parks in Orlando.

This week, supporters in Newcastle will be hosting five Bake Your Own Memories fundraisers in memory of Ashlyn Koons, who lost her fight with the disease.

A portion of the fundraiser will go toward Koons' family and the family of Alison Ibarrola, who is currently undergoing treatment for leukemia.

The first bake sale will be held Sunday, June 9 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Walmart in Newcastle.