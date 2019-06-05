Here is what we know about a missing Connecticut mother of five and the two people charged in the case

Eight days after Jennifer Dulos was last seen in Connecticut, her estranged husband and his girlfriend were arrested in connection with the case.

Here is what we know about the missing woman and the two people charged in the case.

Jennifer Dulos

She is a mother of five kids, who range from ages 8 to 13, including two sets of twins. Dulos, 50, lived in a mansion in Farmington with her husband, Fotis Dulos, and their family up until two years ago.

The couple has been embroiled in a custody battle since 2017.

In March 2017, Jennifer Dulos said she discovered her husband’s affair with Michelle Troconis, according to court documents.

The next month, Fotis Dulos told his wife he planned to move Troconis and her daughter into their marital home and enroll Troconis’ daughter in the school the Duloses’ children attended, court records show.

Jennifer Dulos alleged her husband showed “irrational, unsafe, bullying, threatening and controlling behavior,” over several months and threatened to kidnap their children to Greece or some other country.

She moved out in 2017 to a home in New Canaan and filed for divorce, court records show. The couple married in 2004.

A divorce proceeding hearing had been scheduled for Wednesday.

Dulos was last seen driving a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban on May 24 in New Canaan, police said. Authorities found the Chevrolet Suburban near a New Canaan park, not far from her house.

A statement from family and friends said Dulos “would never, ever, disappear when she is responsible for the lives of five loving and energetic children.”

“Jennifer is gentle, kind, intelligent, and funny, and above all she prioritizes the health and happiness of her children,” they said in a statement to CNN affiliate WTIC .

Fotis Dulos

He is president and CEO of the Fore Group, a Farmington, Connecticut-based company that builds custom homes. Dulos, 51, said he built the couple’s six-bedroom marital home in Farmington, according to a video posted by the real estate company that handled the for-sale listing.

He and Troconis live in the Duloses’ marital home, according to police records.

Dulos holds a bachelor’s in applied mathematics from Brown University and an MBA from Columbia Business School, according to his company profile. He is an American and Turkish citizen who was raised in Greece and Turkey, according to court papers filed by his wife.

Dulos “has not exhibited irrational, unsafe, bullying, threatening and/or controlling behavior over the past three months, or ever before,” according to a court filing in response to his wife’s allegations. He also didn’t threaten to kidnap their children, the court papers said.

In March 2018, a judge ruled Dulos could only have supervised visits with the children, according to CNN affiliate WFSB.

Dulos was arrested on June 1. He has been charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution. He remains in custody.

Michelle Troconis

Troconis, 44, is Fotis Dulos’ girlfriend, according to authorities. She and Dulos began their relationship a year before his wife moved out of their Farmington home, according to court papers Jennifer Dulos filed.

Troconis once worked for a production house hired by ESPN for several episodes of a show that ran for one season, according to the company.

She was also arrested on June 1 and has been charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution. She was arraigned on Monday and released on a $500,000 bond.

Warrants lead to evidence

Investigators on May 24 discovered “a large quantity of physical evidence in the garage area and inside” Jennifer Dulos’ house, according to an application for arrest warrants dated June 1.

The evidence includes “stains on the garage floor that tested positive for human blood,” “areas of suspected blood spatter,” and “evidence of attempts to clean the crime scene.”

“Based upon the crime scene processing, investigators came to the consensus that a serious physical assault had occurred at the scene, and Jennifer Dulos was the suspected victim,” the document says.

Surveillance video footage, captured March 24 by the Hartford Police Department Capital City Command Center, shows a truck that matches Fotis Dulos’ vehicle. The vehicle, a black Ford Raptor pickup, is registered to Fore Group LLC, a company owned by Fotis Dulos.

The video shows a white man matching Dulos’ appearance putting “multiple garbage bags into various trash receptacles,” according to the document. And in some cases, the “video showed items being discarded which appeared to be stained with a substance consistent with the appearance of blood.”

One video clip shows a white woman with a thin build leaning out of the vehicle’s passenger seat, “either placing something on the ground or picking up an item.” She was deemed “consistent with Michelle Troconis.”

“Detectives checked the trash receptacles shown on surveillance and recovered garbage bags consistent with bags show on C4 video, clothing with a blood-like substance and other items and household good (e.g. kitchen sponge) with blood-like stains, and other items,” the document says.