Logan County residents left out in the cold; no help from FEMA yet

LOGAN CO., Okla. - Last month's rain brought flooding to a lot of folks in Oklahoma.

The Governor even declaring a State of Emergency.

But, for the people who lived in homes along the Cimarron River, help may be hard to come by.

Homes were swallowed up by the raging river.

Most of the counties that FEMA approved so far are in Northeast Oklahoma, but many in Logan County say they feel lost just like many of their homes.

"This is just the worst rollercoaster I've ever been on," said Nita Margerum, a Logan County resident.

There's just one small piece of Margerum's home that's barely hanging on along the Cimarron River.

"We can file the claims all day long, but we're not a part of the disaster assistance," said Margerum.

The rest of her home was swept away in the river.

"It's devastating," said Margerum.

And, the entire Twin Lakes area along with Logan County hit with another blow, they're not getting any help yet from FEMA.

"We all need some sort of help out here," said Margerum.

Keli Cain with the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management says they aren't done adding counties to the list.

"We know there's a lot of other counties out there that have had impacts from this event," said Cain. "The incident period for this disaster declaration is actually from May 7th until right now. It's still continuing."

But, there's no guarantee they will be approved, leaving Margerum and the rest of Logan County struggling.

"It's everyone and it's not just the river situation," said Margerum. "They can't use their septic, there's a house that's knee high in water."

She's begging FEMA not to forget about the less populated areas across the state and to come see the damage for themselves.

"These are the ones that make Oklahoma Oklahoma," said Margerum. "Right now, they need someone standing behind them and helping them."

Cain says if you have damage in your area that isn't on the list, like Logan County, still call FEMA to report it.

If the county is denied assistance, they can still get help through volunteer organizations like the Red Cross.