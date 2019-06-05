Man robbed, carjacked after giving two men a ride home, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police are investigating after a man who gave a ride home to two men was robbed and carjacked.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, officials say a man was approached by two other men asking for a ride home.

The victim gave the suspects a ride to the Comanche Park Apartments near 36th and Peoria, but that’s when things quickly took a wrong turn.

According to FOX 23, one of the suspects punched the victim in the face, and the other hit the victim with an unknown object.

After attacking the victim, the suspects stole the man’s car.

Tulsa police describe the vehicle as a 2007 Saturn Astra hatchback with the Oklahoma license plate JIW483.

Officials are still investigating and say they believe the suspects are in their 30s.