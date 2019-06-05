Motorcyclist killed in crash near Elk City, OHP says

BECKHAM COUNTY, Okla. – A 31-year-old man was killed in a crash while riding his motorcycle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened Tuesday, just after 3 a.m., near Elk City on County Road 1100.

According to a trooper’s report, Reydon Winslow was driving westbound on a county road and “failed to negotiate a curve,” causing his motorcycle to depart the roadway to the right and crash.

Officials say Winslow was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the cause of the crash was due to an unsafe speed for the curve.