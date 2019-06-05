Muskogee police issue Silver Alert for missing 65-year-old man

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – The Muskogee Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 65-year-old man.

Police are looking for Jack Byrd, who is described as a white male, last seen wearing a red, white, blue and gray plaid shirt with blue jeans, gray tennis shoes, gray hat and glasses.

He was last seen at Saint Francis in Muskogee at 300 Rockerfeller on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m.

According to police, Byrd suffers from dementia and seizures, and takes medication for the conditions.

If you know his whereabouts, call police immediately.