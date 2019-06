GUTHRIE, Okla. – Many Oklahomans don’t have dental insurance, so a local dentist is hoping to help those in need.

Dr. Nathan Brown with Custom Dental is hosting a free dental day this week in Guthrie.

During the event, dentists will be performing free cleanings, fillings and extractions for patients.

Organizers say patients will be seen on a first come, first served basis.

The free event will be held at Custom Dental in Guthrie from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 7.