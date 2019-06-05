Okmulgee police searching for hit-and-run driver after woman left injured, ‘screaming’ in the road

OKMULGEE, Okla. – Authorities in Okmulgee are asking for the public’s help solving a crime that left a woman screaming in agony.

Around 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Okmulgee police officers were called to 1st and Oklahoma after witnesses reported seeing a woman lying in the road screaming.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman severely injured.

“Based on the injuries the victim sustained and evidence at the scene, officers believe she was struck by a vehicle which did not remain at the scene. It is unclear how long the victim had been lying in the road when the reporting party notified police,” a statement by the Okmulgee Police Department read.

Now, officers are trying to find the hit-and-run driver.

If you saw the crash or saw any vehicle in the area of 1st an Oklahoma before 1:40 a.m., you are asked to call the police.

