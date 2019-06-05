× ORU to pay over $300,000 for allegedly paying recruiters for student enrollment

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma university has found itself in hot water amid allegations that it paid recruiters for student enrollment, according to documents from the US Department of Justice.

Officials say Oral Roberts University will pay $303,502 to resolve allegations under the False Claims Act.

According to the allegations, ORU hired Joined Inc. to recruit students to the university between 2014 and 2016. ORU then compensated Joined with a share of the tuition that ORU received from the enrollment of the recruited students.

“The integrity of our system of higher education is founded on allowing students to make enrollment decisions based on their own educational interests,” said Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt of the Department of Justice’s Civil Division. “We will not allow these important decisions to be compromised by educational institutions offering recruiters financial incentives to enroll students.”

Under Title IV of the Higher Education Act, institutions that receive federal student aid are prohibited from compensating student recruiters based on the recruiters’ success. Officials say the incentive compensation ban protects students against admissions and recruitment practices that serve the financial interest of the recruiter rather than the educational needs of the student.

“Our higher education system should prioritize the educational interests of students, not the financial interests of schools and recruiters,” said U.S. Attorney Sherri A. Lydon for the District of South Carolina. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office will fight to protect against misuse of federal taxpayer dollars intended to serve students’ educational needs.”