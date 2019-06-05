× Police: Former babysitter charged with lewd molestation

ENID, Okla. – Authorities in Enid say a man has been arrested following allegations that he molested a young girl that he was babysitting.

According to the Enid News & Eagle, the investigation began last month when the 9-year-old victim’s mother contacted police.

Officials say the victim told her mother that she had been molested by her babysitter, 40-year-old Jason Merworth. Investigators say the child provided specific details about the alleged crimes.

During an interview with detectives, Merworth denied any wrongdoing. However, investigators say he admitted to ‘specific details that corroborated the victim’s account.’

Merworth was arrested and is charged with three counts of lewd molestation, according to online court records.