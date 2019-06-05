× Police: Two teenagers injured in northwest Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating after two teenagers were shot near a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to a reported shooting near N.W. 122nd and Pennsylvania Ave.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered an 18-year-old and 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to the police report, the 18-year-old victim had been shot in the leg. The 17-year-old victim was seen laying on the ground, holding a rag to his neck.

The report states that the 17-year-old was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his left hand and a gunshot wound to his neck.

At this point, no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information on the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.