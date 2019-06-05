Silver Alert issued for missing 74-year-old woman

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. – The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old woman.

Authorities are looking for Nala Watkins, described as a white female, who was last seen in Ponca City at her doctor’s office near N 14th St. and Hartford on Tuesday around 4 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says Watkins has dementia and was leaving her doctor’s office. Officials say the doctor said she was very confused when she left.

She is believed to be in a maroon, four-door 2011 Nissa Rogue with the Oklahoma plate EMQ851.

If you have any information, call officials immediately.