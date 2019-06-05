× Still spring cleaning? McClain County event encourages residents to clean up properties

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. – While it may feel like summer is here, officials in McClain County say there is still time to clean out the garage.

Officials with the McClain County Sheriff’s Office have partnered with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality to host a ‘Keep McClain County Clean’ event on Saturday, June 15.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wayne Town Hall, organizers will be accepting used tires, old appliances and batteries for proper disposal.

The event is open to the citizens of McClain County.