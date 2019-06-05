× “This helps protect our city,” Oklahoma City fire officials reminding residents of fireworks ban

OKLAHOMA CITY – Independence Day is less than one month away, so fire officials are reminding residents that fireworks are illegal in Oklahoma City.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, buying, selling or using fireworks in Oklahoma City limits is illegal. Sparklers, snakes, bottle rockets and all other fireworks are included in the ban.

The ban applies to all private and public property in Oklahoma City including parks, lakes and areas along the Oklahoma River.

“This helps protect our city against house fires and wildfires,” fire officials said on Facebook.

Fire officials say the best way to enjoy fireworks for the 4th of July is to attend a public, professional display in which the required permits have been obtained.

Those who violate the ordinances are subject to fines between $178 and $500. All fireworks will be seized.

Last year, more than $10,000 in citations were issued and approximately 500 pounds, worth around $18,000, were confiscated.