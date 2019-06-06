Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Alert neighbor credited with stopping house fire in northwest Oklahoma City

Posted 6:06 am, June 6, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – An alert neighbor is credited with stopping a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Just before 12 a.m. on Thursday, firefighters were called to a house fire near N.W. 50th and Portland.

Officials say an alert neighbor spotted the fire and was concerned about the homeowner, who is elderly and wheelchair bound. Fortunately, he was not home at the time of the fire.

Fire crews quickly arrived on the scene and were able to contain the fire to the living room.

At this point, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

