Area near Reno and Council in Oklahoma City shut down due to high water, water rescues

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City fire officials say a busy intersection in west Oklahoma City is shut down due to high water and vehicles trying to drive through it.

Officials say this started as a reported water rescue near I-40 and Council around 10 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, a vehicle was found stranded in high water. The driver water safely rescued, fire officials say.

Firefighters are also working to rescue a second vehicle in a ditch in high water, just south of Reno.

One person did need medical assistance, but no other details were released.

Reno and Council will be shut down due to high water.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route and avoid the area.

Always remember to turn around, don’t drown.