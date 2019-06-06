Burrito restaurant on city’s west side flooded by Thursday’s storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Golden Burrito just opened its second location than a year ago. But just before lunchtime on Thursday morning, water came pouring in. Now they have a warning for other business owners.

“It was scary. It was really scary because it happened so fast,” said Esmeralda Mendoza, whose family owns The Golden Burrito

Flood waters seeped in from the entrance to the kitchen and even the office space.

“We were trying to take the water out, but we couldn’t do anything,” Mendoza said.

The waters forced the restaurant to close.

Our crews were outside the restaurant as the parking lot turned into a small lake.

One driver even took his chances. Barely making his way through the high waters.

Golden Burrito employees were left trapped inside, unable to move their small cars through the floodwaters.

Restaurant manager Tiffany Herrera said she rushed back to help them get home.

“I was really in shock. The water was almost a little less than my knee. I’ve never seen that before,” Herrera said.

Now that the water has receded, cleanup is already underway. But the family-owned restaurant fears the water may have done more damage than they realize.

“Right now we’re not turning on our gas pump. We’re not turning it on yet because it’s still wet. Because a lot of cables got wet, I don’t want to turn anything on,” Herrera said.

And with no flood insurance, all Herrera can do is hope all the equipment in her mother’s restaurant still works.

“It’s my family’s whole life. It’s all we’ve got,” Herrera said. “I hope everything’s ok.”

The family said they had no idea flooding wasn’t a part of their insurance on the business. They are now urging other business owners to make sure theirs is covered.