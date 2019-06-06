× Carrie Underwood wins big at CMT Music Awards

CHECOTAH, Okla. – It was a big night for one of Oklahoma’s biggest stars.

Carrie Underwood took home top honors at the CMT Music Awards after she won ‘Video of the Year’ for her hit song ‘Cry Pretty.’

The Checotah native beat other nominees like Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Keith Urban.

Underwood also won ‘Female Video of the Year’ for ‘Love Wins.’

With all the wins, she is still the winningest act in the history of the CMT Music Awards.