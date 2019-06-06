× City of Oklahoma City to begin final run of storm debris pickup

OKLAHOMA CITY – After severe storms tore through the community last month, Oklahoma City officials say they are beginning their final run for storm debris pickup.

Residents in the designated storm area after the May 25 severe storms need to put any remaining debris at their curbside by 6 a.m. on June 10 so crews can pick it up before the final pass ends June 17.

City officials say residents in the designated storm area who set out debris curbside by 6 a.m. on June 10 won’t have any additional charges on their monthly utility bill for the pickup service. All other debris will be subject to regular bulky waste collection rules and fees.

There are four sections of the storm area:

From MacArthur Boulevard to Santa Fe Avenue between NW 10th and NW 23rd streets.

From Meridian to Martin Luther King Avenue between NW/NE 10th and NW/NE 36th streets.

From Santa Fe to Martin Luther King Avenue from NE 36th to NE 50th streets.

From Kelley Avenue to Martin Luther King from NE 50th to NE 63rd streets.

Click here for a map.

During the storm collection, the city will collect downed trees, limbs, fencing and other vegetative debris. Tree limbs must be cut in sections no longer than 10 feet.

Debris should be stacked on the curb away from mailboxes, poles, gas and power lines, water meters, trees and other obstructions.

Click here for more information.