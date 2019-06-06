× EPA grants to focus on abandoned properties across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Abandoned properties around Oklahoma City will soon be getting a facelift.

The Environmental Protection Agency has announced that Oklahoma City is among 149 communities around the country to receive grant money that will go toward cleaning up abandoned and condemned properties.

Oklahoma City will be receiving one of 151 grants totaling just under $65 million through the multipurpose assessment and cleanup programs.

The money will help clean up both abandoned commercial and residential properties.

Officials say 40 percent of the communities selected for this funding are receiving assistance for the first time.

Oklahoma City will be receiving a $300,000 assessment grant to focus on underdeveloped areas of our city.