Frozen custard shop asking for help after being targeted by thieves

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma business that brings sweet treats to residents across Tulsa is asking for the public’s help after being targeted by thieves.

The owners of Freckles Frozen Custard say thieves stole their food truck from 51st and Mingo in east Tulsa.

Officials told FOX23 that someone cut the lock and unplugged the surveillance cameras before taking off with the food truck.

The owners say it is a major loss for the business since they rely on their food truck sales during the summer. At this point, they say they’ve already had to cancel multiple events because of the theft.

If you have any information on the crime, call Tulsa police.

