Here are some vehicle, home flooding recovery tips from AAA

OKLAHOMA CITY – After historic flooding in parts of the Sooner State and more rain on the way, AAA is offering some vehicle and home flooding recovery tips to help Oklahomans out of their boats and onto their feet.

AAA Tips on Auto Insurance Coverage & Claims:

Physical damage to a car caused by heavy wind, flooding, or fallen tree limbs is covered under the optional comprehensive portion of an auto policy, not the liability portion that is required.

Car owners should contact their insurance company to determine the extent of coverage before seeking repairs.

Take photographs of any visible damage.

Any vehicle sustaining flood damage should be fully inspected before being allowed back on the road. Mechanical components, computer systems, engine, transmission, axles, brake system and fuel system impacted by water contamination may render the vehicle unfit to drive and in many cases vehicles sustaining significant water damage will be determined to be a total loss.

AAA Tips on Home Insurance Coverage:

Wind-driven rain that causes an opening in the roof or wall and enters through this opening is covered under standard homeowner’s insurance policies. Water that seeps into a home from the ground up is considered flooding and would be covered by flood insurance, which is provided by the National Flood Insurance Program and a few private insurers. Flood insurance is available to both homeowners and renters. Flood damage is not covered by standard homeowners or renters insurance policies.

Homeowners policies also include additional living expenses—in the event a home is severely damaged by an insured disaster, this would pay for reasonable expenses incurred by living elsewhere while the home is being fixed or rebuilt.

AAA Tips on Homeowners Insurance Claims: