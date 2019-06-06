Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Investigators: Lightning likely to blame for fire at Life.Church in Yukon

Posted 6:31 am, June 6, 2019, by

YUKON, Okla. – Investigators say lightning is likely to blame for a fire at the Life.Church in Yukon.

Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters were called to the 1100 block of E. Main St. in Yukon following a reported fire at a nearby church.

Initial reports indicated that smoke could be seen inside the church building when firefighters arrived on the scene.

As firefighters investigated, they discovered a small fire in the church’s utility closet and were able to put it out quickly.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

