× Investigators: Lightning likely to blame for fire at Life.Church in Yukon

YUKON, Okla. – Investigators say lightning is likely to blame for a fire at the Life.Church in Yukon.

Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters were called to the 1100 block of E. Main St. in Yukon following a reported fire at a nearby church.

Initial reports indicated that smoke could be seen inside the church building when firefighters arrived on the scene.

As firefighters investigated, they discovered a small fire in the church’s utility closet and were able to put it out quickly.

Fortunately, no one was injured.