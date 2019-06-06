“It was all over the place,” Flooding wreaks havoc for metro drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Many roads and some highways around the metro flooded Thursday morning, causing several drivers to get stuck which prompted high water rescues.

Heavy rain Thursday morning pounded busy roads and highways around Oklahoma City, causing many roads and highways to flood. Drives dealt with traffic jams, road closures, and witnessed high water rescues.

Many drivers were forced to find a new path to their destination.

"A lot of high waters. It was all over the place,” Shane Revels, who battled the flood waters, told News 4.

Some drivers decided to wait it out.

"We stopped and had lunch. Let the rain pass and then we were out there navigating through all the high flooding, curb flooding,” Travis Word told News 4.

For people like Word, who’s required to be out driving for work, dodging flood waters and having to navigate around the many closures all morning proved to be exhausting. Thankfully though, he never got stuck.

"Tiring, you know what I mean, more tiring than the job itself,” Word said.

Within just under two hours starting at 10 a.m., the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to 23 high water rescues.