“It’s a very difficult time,” OKC Animal Welfare forced to make tough decisions due to overcrowding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It's a desperate time for the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.

They're currently housing 700 animals and they've had to make the tough decision to euthanize nearly 70 animals in the last week.

If animals keep coming in at this rate and adoptions don't increase, unfortunately, this will likely keep happening.

"It's a very difficult time and our staff, they really, really care, so when you're dealing with this kind of influx or intake when it almost seems like there's no end, it's tough," said Jon Gary, Superintendent of OKC Animal Welfare.

June is a notoriously busy month for all rescues.

Gary says an average of about 90 new animals come in every day, and the shelter is currently housing around 700.

For some perspective, they're only capable of housing about 277 dogs if they keep them in individual kennels.

Right now, they have almost 500.

Their goal is to save 90% of the animals that come in, and they've been able to do that - until now.

"This month is hard," Gary said. "We're still saving about 85% of the animals that are coming in but for us, it's too many."

At less than a week in, Gary says they've already had to euthanize almost 70 animals in the month of June.

Local rescues, sanctuaries and even Good Samaritans have been stepping up to help.

Evidence of that just recently when a dog, who was obviously a nursing mother, was found near an Oklahoma City store.

"They played puppy noises on their phone and she led them to her babies," said Logan Collins with Infinity Farms Animal Sanctuary and Rescue.

They found a proper foster home for the mom and puppies.

They're just one of many rescues that have been coming in to adopt dogs in desperate need of a second chance.

Many of the animals are too young to adopt out but they do have a foster-to-adopt program.

They're urging anyone considering re-homing their pet to make the shelter their last option.

Gary says to ask friends and family first, then call the shelter for resources.

They can provide you with information on services to help pay for food and vet bills.

They can also direct you to safe websites to put your pet up for adoption.

OKC Animal Welfare is teaming up with other rescues for an adoption event this weekend at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds.

You can find more information on their Facebook page.