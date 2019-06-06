Kay County bridge causes problems for farmers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KAY CO., Okla. - "It’s done damage to the land on the south side of it, it’s done damage to land on the north side of it,” said farmer Don Godbehere.

It's damage that farmers who live near Hubbard Road say they've been dealing with for years.

They're referring to the bridge that crosses the Chikaskia River.

“Basically they built a dam and they’re backing water into the city of Blackwell,” said farmer Lyman Urban.

“The road was closed then and you couldn’t travel east to Ponca City and now we’re back in the same shape can’t travel east until they get something done with the bridge,” said Godbehere.

Godbehere saying it adds about 4 miles every day to his normal drive.

These residents say problems started when land on either side of the new bridge, started to erode causing damage to even more nearby land.

“There’s an easy 50 acres there that we have farmed for about 125 years... that I don’t know if it’s repairable,” said farmer Tom Cannon.

"The land that it’s tearing up was my great great grandfathers. He put a stake on it, and we’ve been there all of our life,” added Urban.

The bridge now closed down, because of significant damage.

Forcing people to travel different routes.

“The fact that we have to travel so much further, to get access to some of our other fields, that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” said Cannon.

County commissioners tell us this road does not qualify for F.E.M.A. money.

They added they are working to try and find a long-term financial solution, and that it could take a while.

Officials with O.D.O.T say once everybody meets with the Corps. of Engineers, they will try to assist with the project as well.

Residents are worried the recent flooding, will only add to the problem.

“Losing the value of that land, that’s valued at 2 to 3 thousand dollars an acre, that’s significant, that’s when it really starts hurting,” said Cannon.

“It needs to be fixed right now. It needs to not take six months, it needs to be taken care of now,” added Urban.