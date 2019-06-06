× Keep Oklahoma Beautiful opens applications for Fresh Paint Days

OKLAHOMA CITY – Keep Oklahoma Beautiful has opened the 2019 applications for its annual Fresh Paint Days, a free revitalization program for Oklahoma communities.

Keep Oklahoma Beautiful (KOB) Fresh Paint Days (FPD) is a program that provides communities with free paint and a stipend to improve buildings in their area.

FPD encourages volunteers to seek out unsightly community structures and renovate them with the resources provided by the program.

KOB collaborates with H-I-S Paint and Public Service Company of Oklahoma to provide supplies for the volunteers.

In 2018, 42 community groups participated, 54 community structures were painted and 25 counties were reached.

All completed projects will be entered in an online contest that determines the finalists in the ‘Communities Primed for Change Contest’, which is a comparison of the projects’ before and after shots.

Applications are open from June 6 to July 31, 2019. Click here to apply.