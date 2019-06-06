Lawton man pleads guilty to explosives, gun charges

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 51-year-old Lawton man has pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of both explosives and firearms.

Philip James Heath was charged in February after Lawton Police discovered Heath in possession of firearms during a domestic call in January.

Lawton Police were called to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex on January 30 where a woman allegedly told the 911 dispatcher Heath had pointed a gun at her and threatened her.

According to the affidavit, after the responding officers detained Heath, they saw the buttstock of a rifle in plain view, sticking out from between a mattress and box springs. Officers then uncovered three pistols and two rifles.

Because of items discovered in the apartment, the FBI responded immediately to help assess the situation.

The indictment indicates Heath was in possession of five firearms, 1,404 rounds of various kinds of ammunition, and two lengths of detonating cord.

Today Heath pleaded guilty to both counts.

At sentencing, which will take place in approximately ninety days, he faces a potential penalty on each count of ten years in prison, a fine of $250,000, and three years of supervised release.

Heath has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since early March.