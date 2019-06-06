× Man arrested after allegedly vandalizing church in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man has been taken into custody after he allegedly vandalized a church in downtown Tulsa.

Over the past week, investigators with the Tulsa Police Department were called to the First Baptist Chuch to look into two separate incidents of vandalism.

Officials told KJRH that multiple windows at the church were shattered on both occasions.

The suspect was captured on surveillance footage committing the crimes, and authorities were able to identify him after spotting him outside a homeless shelter. In fact, they say he was even wearing the same clothes as the suspect in the video.

Authorities say 56-year-old Joseph Peace admitted to the vandalism, saying that he didn’t really have a reason for damaging the church except that he was drunk.

Peace was arrested on a complaint of malicious injury to property.