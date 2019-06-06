“Mega Adoption” event to be held at State Fair Park with more than 500 pets 

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Animal Welfare and several other groups are holding a “Mega Adoption” event this weekend at State Fair Park.

“There are going to be more than 500 homeless pets available for adoption,” said OKC Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “With that many pets from so many local organizations, there’s bound to be the perfect choice for every loving home.”

Shelter officials say the adoption event is crucial so space can be made for more animals as they approach the busy summer season.

The event will be held Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Hobbies, Arts & Crafts Building on the fairgrounds, 3001 Pershing Blvd.

Adoption fees vary by group.

All adoptable pets from the OKC Animal Welfare are microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.