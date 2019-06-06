Live Interactive KFOR Radar

Muskogee County residents cleaning up from major flooding

Posted 6:52 am, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 06:54AM, June 6, 2019

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – Residents in Muskogee County are beginning the long clean-up process after devastating floods earlier this spring.

One resident even used a tractor to clear out soaking debris from his property, while trash is piled high in front of dozens of homes.

Some of the houses were flooded with as much as nine feet of water.

Right now, many families are slowly taking everything they own out of their homes.

More than 2,000 people have been impacted by the flooding in Muskogee County alone.

