Live Now: Flash Flooding impacting Oklahoma City metro
Live Interactive KFOR Radar
LIVE: Traffic conditions across the state

Oklahoma City police looking for missing 73-year-old man

Posted 3:03 pm, June 6, 2019, by

Patrick McNeil

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department is searching for a missing 73-year-old man.

Police say they are looking for Patrick McNeil, who is described as a white male, 5’10” and approximately 210 pounds.

He has been missing since Wednesday around 8 a.m. and was last seen near NW 14th and Western.

Authorities say he may have taken a bus to the Belle Isle area at some point on Wednesday.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.