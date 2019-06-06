× Oklahoma City police looking for missing 73-year-old man

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department is searching for a missing 73-year-old man.

Police say they are looking for Patrick McNeil, who is described as a white male, 5’10” and approximately 210 pounds.

He has been missing since Wednesday around 8 a.m. and was last seen near NW 14th and Western.

Authorities say he may have taken a bus to the Belle Isle area at some point on Wednesday.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.