Oklahoma City residents, businesses affected by Thursday’s flooding should report any damage

Posted 4:54 pm, June 6, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Residents or businesses affected by flooding Thursday in Oklahoma City should report any damage received, city officials say.

Flood damage to report includes damage to a house, mobile home, apartment or business. Do not report roof leaks.

City officials say the online reporting tool is only for Oklahoma City residents and businesses affected by flooding on Thursday. This does not include damage from previous flood, storm or tornado events.

Those affected should report damage by June 9.

