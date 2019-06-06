× Oklahoma City Zoo cancels “Date Night” due to weather

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Zoo has canceled an event Thursday evening due to excessive rain in the forecast.

Last month, the Oklahoma City Zoo announced they would be offering “Date Nights” every Thursday in June for couples and singles to enjoy several activity options.

However, the June 6 Date Night at the Zoo has been canceled.

Zoo officials released the following statement following the cancellation:

“Due to today’s excessive rain forecast to continue through tonight, DATE NIGHT at the OKC Zoo tonight, Thursday, June 6, has been canceled. While we are disappointed, the safety of our guests is our primary concern. We apologize for this inconvenience and will issue a full refund to patrons that purchased tickets for tonight’s event. We encourage Zoo fans to attend one of the three remaining DATE NIGHTS happening on June 13, June 20/Pride Date Night and June 27!”

Date Nights will be held June 13, June 20 and June 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Zoo officials say the event on June 20 will be the zoo’s Pride Date Night, which welcomes and celebrates the LGBTQ community.

