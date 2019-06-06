Oklahoma high school football players go door-to-door to help flood victims

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. – During the summer break, you’ll often find high schoolers working out to prepare for the next football season.

However, a group of Oklahoma football players has decided to take a break from the weight room and help out the community.

On Wednesday morning, football players from Charles Page High School headed to the Meadow Valley neighborhood with work on their minds.

Throughout the day, they removed heavy furniture and debris from homes that were damaged by flooding.

“I was very impressed. The young men came in and looked like a bunch of ants. They just went to work and hauled everything to the dumpster for us,” said Teresa Hunt, a resident who lost everything.

The group went door-to-door to ask residents if they needed any help.

Officials tell KJRH that another group of football players from the high school went to the Sand Springs Community Services center to deliver boxed donations.